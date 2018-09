The Police in Ekiti State has paraded eleven suspects at the command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti for various offenses.

Police Spokesman DSP Caleb Ikechukwu who briefed newsmen at the occasion said the suspects included eight suspected cultists, a rape suspect and two murder suspects.

The PPRO urged the public to be vigilant and not to hesitate to report any suspicious movement to security agents.

