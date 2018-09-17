Home Football Enyimba hold Rayon Sports to 0-0 draw in Kigali
Image result for Enyimba hold Rayon sports to 0-0 draw in KigaliThe chant everywhere in Aba is Nzogbu nzogbu Enyimba Enyi as two-time African champions, Enyimba Aba have put one foot in the semi final of the cAF Confederation Cup following a 0-0 draw with Rayon Sport of Rwanda.

Enyimba have become the favourties to reach the final four with the first leg draw with the Rwandan club in the first-leg quarterfinal clash in Kigali on Sunday.

The second leg of the fixture will take place in Aba this weekend.

In another quarter- final game, Raja Casablanca of Morocco have the advantage after beating their hosts, CARA Sports Brazzaville 2-1.

Enyimba and Raja could face-off in the semi final of the competition.

