Home Football Enyimba marches into semi final of CAF Confederations cup
Enyimba marches into semi final of CAF Confederations cup
Football
Sports
0

Enyimba marches into semi final of CAF Confederations cup

0
0
now viewing

Enyimba marches into semi final of CAF Confederations cup

now playing

President Buhari, wife arrive New York for U.N. general assembly

now playing

#OsunVotes: Less than 4,000 voters to determine winner on thursday

now playing

TVC wins big at 2018 Nigeria media nite-out award

now playing

Six north eastern states shut out of power supply

now playing

I want Deontay Wilder next - Anthony Joshua

Nzogbu Nzogbu, the People’s elephant, Enyimba, have matched into the semi final of the CAF Confederation Cup with a 5-1 thrashing of Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

Enyimba secured a place in the last four of the Confederation Cup following an emphatic win against Rayon Sports, in the second leg of their quarter-final fixture in Aba on Sunday.

The People’s Elephant progressed with a 5-1 aggregate scoreline, having held their visitors to a 0-0 draw in the first leg last Sunday.

Enyimba will now meet the winner of the game, between Morocco’s Raja Casablanca and CARA Brazzaville of Congo, in the semi-final next month.

Related Posts

President Buhari, wife arrive New York for U.N. general assembly

TVCN 0

#OsunVotes: Less than 4,000 voters to determine winner on thursday

TVCN 1

TVC wins big at 2018 Nigeria media nite-out award

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies