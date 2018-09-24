Enyimba marches into semi final of CAF Confederations cup

Nzogbu Nzogbu, the People’s elephant, Enyimba, have matched into the semi final of the CAF Confederation Cup with a 5-1 thrashing of Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

Enyimba secured a place in the last four of the Confederation Cup following an emphatic win against Rayon Sports, in the second leg of their quarter-final fixture in Aba on Sunday.

The People’s Elephant progressed with a 5-1 aggregate scoreline, having held their visitors to a 0-0 draw in the first leg last Sunday.

Enyimba will now meet the winner of the game, between Morocco’s Raja Casablanca and CARA Brazzaville of Congo, in the semi-final next month.

Share this: Tweet



