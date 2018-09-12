Home International EU’s Juncker confirms aims for close ties with Britain
EU’s Juncker confirms aims for close ties with Britain
EU’s Juncker confirms aims for close ties with Britain

EU’s Juncker confirms aims for close ties with Britain

Image result for EU's Juncker confirms aims for close ties with BritainEuropean Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has renewed a pledge of close trade and security ties with Britain after Brexit, but said the European Union would not compromise on key withdrawal terms.

Delivering his annual state-of-the-union speech to the European Parliament, Juncker said the EU will not allow Britain to participate only in some parts of the bloc’s single market after Brexit without honouring all of its rules.

Juncker sent a positive signal on May’s Brexit proposal, known as the “Chequers” plan for the country residence where it was hammered out in July.

It calls for Britain to stay in a free trade zone with the EU for goods, opposed at home by both supporters of closer ties and those who want a cleaner break.

