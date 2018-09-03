Ex- Adamawa acting Gov,Fintiri joins guber race, canvasses for consensus candidate.

Former acting governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has joined the race to Duigeri Government House, Yola on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fintiri, in declaring his intention at the party secretariat in Yola said he is not against the idea of a concensus candidate.

The entrance of Fintiri into the Adamawa governorship race has increased the number of aspirants in PDP to eight.

It was carnival like as politicians from 21 local governments of Adamawa state defied the downpour to witness the official declaration of Hon Ahmadu Umar Fintiri for the governorship race at the PDP state secretariat.

Fintiri said the condition of the state which he claimed embarrassingly lags behind and pressure from the people prompted him to throw his heart into the ring.

Director General of the Fintiri campaign, Usman Marafa said his principal as a former acting governor has all it takes to take the state to the promised land.

PDP Adamawa chapter, Barrister Tahir Shehu promised free and fair primaries and a level playing ground to all aspirants.

Political associates of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and some chieftains of the PDP who spoke at the occasion said Fintiri stood a better chance to win if he gets the party ticket.

Fintiri also used the occasion to open his campaign office, with his team embarking on procession through major streets in the tow

