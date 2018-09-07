Expert want Nigeria to adopt renewable sources

An oil and gas expert said Nigerian government needs to focus more on renewable energy if they want to achieve stability in the country’s ailing power sector. Speaking ahead of a conference in Kenya that will focus on addressing energy deficit across the continent, experts agree that there is need to create a platform for all players in the industry.

They say bringing policy makers, operators, investors and end users to a round table will help proffer lasting solutions to energy shortfall across Africa.

