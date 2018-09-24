Experts express concerns over Nigeria’s growing population

Experts have expressed concerns over Nigeria’s growing population and have said if left unchecked, the country may not be able to contain the negative effect that will follow.

Experts also say the lack of innovation in the sector is responsible for the trend.

Speaking at a health innovation forum in Abuja, Director of Research Partnerships and Venture Management, Dirisu Osasuyi noted that lack of infrastructure and funding is a major challenge to effective health reforms

Worried over the inadequacy of Primary Health Care Centres (PHCCs) in rural areas across the country, experts decried government’s poor funding of the health sector, saying policy makers and workers must devise new ideas to encourage family planning and improved access to healthcare.

