Exporters want govt to introduce flexible policies

Industry players in the export market have urged the federal government to create a leveled playing ground for them to thrive in the exporting business.

They affirm that this development will help reduce export costs and sustain the Nigerian economy.

The Nigerian bureau of statistics NBS says the country’s export rose by 20.02 percent in the first quarter of 2018 as against the figures released in fourth quarter of 2017 which was lower.

Discussions at this forum focused mainly on one thing, the need for government to further open up the market for small dealers in the export market to enable them compete favorably with the big players in the market.

Nigerian export start ups are making efforts at curbing federal governments dependency on crude oil with much harping on agricultural commodities and minerals which according to experts Nigeria has in abundance.

Exporters and participants at this gathering were also brought up to speed with the opportunities available in taking advantage of the Africa growth and opportunities act an initiative that observers say remains under utilized.

