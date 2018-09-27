Home News FEC approves 600million for rehabilitation of Cham Dam, Gombe State
FEC approves 600million for rehabilitation of Cham Dam, Gombe State
News
Nigeria
0

FEC approves 600million for rehabilitation of Cham Dam, Gombe State

0
0
now viewing

FEC approves 600million for rehabilitation of Cham Dam, Gombe State

now playing

EFCC keeps an eagle eye on Fayose

now playing

Ondo Mega party chairman lauds Buhari's anti-corruption war

now playing

EFCC arraigns Ogun INEC officials over money laundering

now playing

Gombe ex-governor Abubakar Hashidu laid to rest

now playing

EFCC holds walk against graft

The Federal Executive Council has approved a revised estimated cost of 600 million naira for the complete rehabilitation of the Cham Dam and the development of 100 hectares of irrigation in Balanga council area of Gombe state

FEC also approved 64 million dollars for the supply of power to contiguous communities around the Escravos area.

Also approved at this week’s meeting are three contracts for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, one of which is a 500 million naira deal for facility maintenance of its ten-storey headquarters.

Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, Water Resources Minister and the Minister of state for Petroleum addressed newsmen at the end of the meeting.

Related Posts

EFCC keeps an eagle eye on Fayose

TVCN 0

Ondo Mega party chairman lauds Buhari’s anti-corruption war

TVCN 0

EFCC arraigns Ogun INEC officials over money laundering

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies