FEC approves 600million for rehabilitation of Cham Dam, Gombe State

The Federal Executive Council has approved a revised estimated cost of 600 million naira for the complete rehabilitation of the Cham Dam and the development of 100 hectares of irrigation in Balanga council area of Gombe state

FEC also approved 64 million dollars for the supply of power to contiguous communities around the Escravos area.

Also approved at this week’s meeting are three contracts for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, one of which is a 500 million naira deal for facility maintenance of its ten-storey headquarters.

Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, Water Resources Minister and the Minister of state for Petroleum addressed newsmen at the end of the meeting.

