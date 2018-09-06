FEC approves N6tn for National Strategic Health Development Plan II

The Federal Executive Council has approved N6tn for the National Strategic Health Development Plan two. The multi-year plan is to help Nigeria meet set health targets.

State House correspondent Mariah Olasehinde reports that this weeks Federal Executive Council Meeting had very few ministers in attendance.

Briefing Journalists afterwards, Minister of Health Isaac Adewole said council approved the National Strategic Health Development Plan two covering the period 2018-2022.

The Minister explained that the previous plan which covered the period 2010-2015 had fifty two targets but regrettably was only able to achieve less than two targets.

The new plan essentially has FIVE strategic pillars and Fifteen priority areas. The five strategic pillars include providing an enabling environment for the attainment of health sectors goals and increased utilisation of essential healthcare services.

The plan will also focus on strengthening the health system, health emergencies as well as health financing.

The new plan has 15 thematic areas, 48 strategic objectives and 282 interventions that will help improve the healthcare delivery.

The Federal Government will be seeking the buy-in of the states and will present the plan to NEC and the Governors’ Forum so that it can be faithfully implemented.

The Health Minister also disclosed that the Federal government is working on a plan to banish cholera from Nigeria for five years.

