Federal Fire Service promote 616 officers to various levels

Not less than 616 officers have been promoted to various levels in the latest Federal Fire Service (FFS) released by the Civil Defense, Fire, Immigration and Prison Service Board (CDFIPB).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the department’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Miss Ugo Huan.

Miss Huan made this available on Wednesday, September 12, in Abuja.

Huan said that 275 of the officers were elevated from the position of Assistant Superintendent Fire (ASF II) to ASF I.

She said 341 of the Fire Inspectors (FI) were elevated to the position of Senior Inspector Fire (SIF).

Huan noted that the promotion was based on an advanced examination conducted earlier, and that some were promoted based on conversion.

Addressing the officers, the Controller General (CG) of the service, Joseph Anebi, said that their promotion meant additional responsibilities.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers and encouraging them, Anebi reminded them to be

committed to their duties as the promotion came with more responsibilities.

The spokesperson said that the newly-elevated officers would soon be decorated at the Federal Fire Service Headquarters.

Share this: Tweet



