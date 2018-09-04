Federer, Sharapova out in shock upset at US Open

John Millman has dumped Roger Federer out of the US Open in the fourth round in a stunning upset at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York .

The 29 year-old Australian, ranked 55th came from a set down to beat world number two Federer 3-6 7-5 7-6 7-6, to register his first top ten victory, to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Millman will now meet Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

The Australian was dominated by Federer in the first set but turned the tables on the Swiss to take the second then held his nerve through two tiebreaks to secure the win in three hours and 34 minutes.

Millman said he froze in the first set but was able to take control by relying on his fighting qualities.

“Felt like a deer in the headlights to begin with, to be honest,” he said courtside.

“I’ve got to control the controllable and the one thing I can control is the fight in me. I’ve always brought the fight up.”

Second seed Federer, who had not dropped a set in his first three matches in New York, had 77 unforced errors and 10 double faults and landed just 49 percent of his first serves.

Millman said the victory had yet to sink in.

“I’m probably in a little bit of disbelief. I have so much respect for Roger and everything he’s done for the game,” he added. “He’s a hero of mine. Today he was not at his best but I’ll take it.”

Maria Sharapova also lost to Carla Suarez Navarro in two straight sets 6-4 6-3.

It was a sweet victory for the 30 year-old Spaniard, who also marked her birthday.

Sharapova, the 2006 champion, had never lost a night session match in New York prior to her first Grand Slam meeting with Suarez Navarro.

“Thank you so much guys,” Suarez Navarro said courtside after being wished happy birthday by the crowd.

“It’s the first time I’ve played this year at night. I’m very happy because I played a good match.”

Five-times Grand Slam champion Sharapova paid the price for 38 unforced errors and won less than half of her first serve points while committing eight double faults.

“I didn’t take care of the chances that I had,” the Russian told reporters. “By chances, I mean the balls that were a little bit shorter.

“I hesitated to move forward. The balls where I did attack, I made unforced errors, especially on that inside-out forehand today.”

With her most potent weapon not firing, Sharapova succumbed in one hour and 31 minutes under the floodlights at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, allowing 30th seed Suarez Navarro to record just her second career victory over the Russian in six attempts.

“Maria is a really good player. I mean, she’s one of the best. I’m happy to beat her tonight,” Suarez Navarro said.

“Sometimes on this court, it is easy to (get confused). Well, the crowd, the music, it’s crazy. It’s a really good show, but for the players sometimes it’s tough, especially for me.

“I just tried to be focused. I tried to think about not too much things, just my work, my job. Today it worked.”

The Spaniard will meet last year’s runner up Madison Keys in the quarters and knows she will be the underdog against the 14th seeded American.

“It will be a really tough match. She is from the United States so the crowd will probably help her,” Suarez Navarro added.

