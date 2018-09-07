Home News FEMA calls for calm after reported earth tremor in Abuja
FEMA calls for calm after reported earth tremor in Abuja
News
Nigeria
0

FEMA calls for calm after reported earth tremor in Abuja

0
0
now viewing

FEMA calls for calm after reported earth tremor in Abuja

now playing

APC extends deadline for sale, submission of nomination forms

now playing

IGP disbands Special Tactical Squad for complicity

now playing

Osun employs another 20,000 youths into O-YES Scheme

now playing

INEC registers 14.5m new voters in four months

now playing

IG dismisses three cops for raiding Edwin Clark’s residence

Image result for FEMA calls for calm after reported earth tremor in AbujaThe FCT Emergency Management Agency has urged residents around Mpape and part of Maitama District of the Federal Capital Territory where earth tremor was reported to stay calm and take cover.

FEMA described the “earth shakings” as “a sign of seismic movement within the earth” adding that it is caused by sudden breaks along a fault line, which results in sudden release of energy that makes the ground to shake.

It also said it may be caused by stress in underground rocks and may be due to rock blasting and mining activities in that area.

FEMA advised all residents in that area to locate a safe room, and take cover and also stay away from windows and objects that may fall.

The agency assured residents that the “abnormal situation will soon stop”.

Related Posts

APC extends deadline for sale, submission of nomination forms

TVCN 0

IGP disbands Special Tactical Squad for complicity

TVCN 0

Osun employs another 20,000 youths into O-YES Scheme

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies