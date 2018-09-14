Home Health FG inaugurates group to develop strategic plan to provide ear care
FG inaugurates group to develop strategic plan to provide ear care
Health
Nigeria
FG inaugurates group to develop strategic plan to provide ear care

The Federal Ministry of Health has inaugurated a technical working group to develop a national strategic plan to provide ear care and hearing health services to Nigerians in need.

Minister of health Isaac Adewole at the inauguration in Abuja on Thursday, September 13, said the proposed plans for the national strategic plan has potentials to tremendously impact ear care and hearing health in Nigeria.

More than 8 million persons suffer from hearing loss in Nigeria and Adewole said he believes that the plans will also provide strategies to reduce preventable hearing losses, improve access to hearing health professionals, and provide rehabilitative services to the hearing impaired.

