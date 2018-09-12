Home News FG says clashes across Nigeria not connected to ethnicity or religion
FG says clashes across Nigeria not connected to ethnicity or religion
Image result for Clashes in nigeriaThe Federal Government has reaffirmed its belief that the conflicts across the country that have resulted in killings  are in no way connected to ethnicity or religious differences.Information Minister, Allhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this at the Special town hall meeting which held in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Ministers and other top government officials arrive this venue  in Gusau, Zamfara State,  for a Special town hall meeting, to address issues that have resulted in the random killings of innocent citizens across the country.

The random killings across the country especially in the North eastern part of Nigeria remain an ugly mark in the record of this administration and have resulted in serious security challenges , as well as the disruption of  Peace and development of the Nation’s Economy.

Zamfara State is  one of many states bedeviled by this ugly trend as there remain a sizable number of armed bandits across the State, who carry out rampant attacks on  innocent citizens  almost on a daily basis.

The Zamfara State Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari,  says the security situation in his State should be viewed as sheer Criminality  and must be handled as such.

Government officials recount the efforts made by the Federal Government to curb this deadly menace and suggest ways  to curb these killings,  and maintain peace and security in the State.

The floor was later thrown open for participants to air their views and also make extensive contributions on tackling this recurring crisis.

Delegates believe that this special meeting is timely and  will help to improve the security situation in the State, and also  across the country.

