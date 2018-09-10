Home Business FG secures $500m EXIM bank loan
FG secures $500m EXIM bank loan
Business
News
Nigeria
0

FG secures $500m EXIM bank loan

0
0
now viewing

FG secures $500m EXIM bank loan

The Federal Government has secured a $500 million loan facility from the Export Import Bank of China through the Bank of Industry to establish modular refineries and implement the Flare Gas Recovery Programme.

The establishment of modular refineries is part of the federal government’s strategy for ending importation of petroleum products and discouraging illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta.

CEO of Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan said the credit arrangement reinforced the government’s determination to stimulate economic growth, drive investment, and provide jobs for Nigerians.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies