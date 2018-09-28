FG Signs MOU for upgrading and automation of operations

The Federal government has signed a contract with a German company for the upgrade and automation of Mining Cadastral Office operations to online application, e-recording and archiving.

The contract also involves the establishment of six geo- political offices.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, says the contract, worth four hundred million dollars is funded by the World Bank.

At the signing ceremony in Abuja, key actors in the deal say a reliable and transparent mineral licensing regime represents an essential component for the promotion of investments in the mineral sector.

Share this: Tweet



