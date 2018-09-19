FG suspends ‘Nigeria Air’ indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended indefinitely the proposed Nigerian national carrier, ‘Nigeria Air’

The Minister of State Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen.

He said the federal government took the decision to suspend the procurement of Nigeria Air at the federal executive council meeting.

“I regret to announce that the Federal Executive Council has taken the tough decision to suspend the National Carrier Project in the interim.

“All commitments due will be honoured. We thank the public for the support as always,” he stated

Sirika didn’t give any specific reasons for the suspension.

Details later…

