FG to sell ten companies to fund 2018 budget
FG to sell ten companies to fund 2018 budget

Image result for FG to sell ten companies to fund 2018 budgetThe Federal Government plans to sell ten state-owned companies to investors in the fourth quarter of this year to  raise N289 billion to fund the 2018 budget.

This was made known by the Bureau of Public Enterprises .

The director, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Joe Anichebe said preparations are in top gear for sale of companies in power, aviation and insurance.

Anichebe added that Nicon Insurance Limited and Skyway Aviation Handling Company will be sold this month or early next month through initial public offering.

