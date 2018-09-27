Home Football FIFA agrees to limit loans in transfer reform
World football governing body FIFA has agreed to reforms of the global transfer system which will regulate the number of players that clubs can loan out.

FIFA is keen on ensuring young players are loaned out for their development, rather than the commercial gain of their parent club.

Reports suggests FIFA wishes to limit the number of players a club can lend each season to between six and eight, but no exact figure has been decided.

Chelsea could be affected by the changes as they have 40 players out on loan

The reform will also prohibit bridge transfers and sub-loans.

