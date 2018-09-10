Home Business FIRS to increase tax-to-GDP ratio by 20%
FIRS to increase tax-to-GDP ratio by 20%
Business
News
Nigeria
0

FIRS to increase tax-to-GDP ratio by 20%

0
0
now viewing

FIRS to increase tax-to-GDP ratio by 20%

now playing

NACCIMA urges Nigerians to pay taxes

William-Babatunde-Fowler-TVCNews
now playing

No hiding place for tax evaders - FIRS Chairman

now playing

Federal Inland Revenue Service rakes in N2.5trn in 8 months

now playing

Through tax, FIRS generates N2.11 trillion in 7 months

Babatunde-Fowler -FIRS-TVC
now playing

Nigeria signs partnership agreement to curb tax evasion

Image result for FIRS to increase tax-to-GDP ratio by 20%The Federal Inland Revenue Service has expressed its commitment to increase government’s revenue through taxation by 20 per cent before the end of the 2018 financial period.

Statement from the FIRS said the Revenue authorities nationwide would ensure that all efforts are made to increase the national tax revenue to the Gross Domestic Product ratio to at least 20 per cent by December 31, this year.

The FIRS also instructed state tax revenue authorities to explore all non-Personal Income Tax sources in bringing about an improvement in the non-PIT to Internally Generated Revenue.

 

Related Posts

NACCIMA urges Nigerians to pay taxes

TVCN 0
William-Babatunde-Fowler-TVCNews

No hiding place for tax evaders – FIRS Chairman

TVCN 0

Federal Inland Revenue Service rakes in N2.5trn in 8 months

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies