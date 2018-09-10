FIRS to increase tax-to-GDP ratio by 20%

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has expressed its commitment to increase government’s revenue through taxation by 20 per cent before the end of the 2018 financial period.

Statement from the FIRS said the Revenue authorities nationwide would ensure that all efforts are made to increase the national tax revenue to the Gross Domestic Product ratio to at least 20 per cent by December 31, this year.

The FIRS also instructed state tax revenue authorities to explore all non-Personal Income Tax sources in bringing about an improvement in the non-PIT to Internally Generated Revenue.

