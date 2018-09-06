Five migrants found dead near Spain’s Coast
Five migrants have drowned and 193 others were rescued in the western Mediterranean sea off the Spanish coast after six rafts sank.
Dozens of migrants disembarked from a rescue vessel by the Spanish coastguard in the port of Motril. One minor was carried off by staff.
Survivors from one of the rafts rescued say a further four persons had been lost at sea earlier in the journey.
Spain has become the main entry point for migrants fleeing Africa to seek a better life in Europe, overtaking Italy and Greece.
Migrants found dead or missing in Spanish waters have already surpassed the 153 reported last year.