Flood: NEMA inaugurates emergency operation centres
Health
News
Nigeria
Flood: NEMA inaugurates emergency operation centres

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja has inaugurated five Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) to facilitate prompt search and rescue operations as well as humanitarian supports in the twelve (12) states worst affected by flooding.

The five Emergency Operation Centres with eight personnel each includes; EOC “A” is to cover Niger and Kwara states; EOC “B” is to cover Kogi and Edo states; EOC “C” is to cover Benue, Taraba and Adamawa states; EOC “D” is to cover Anamabra and Delta states while EOC “E” will cover Rivers and Bayelsa states.

The Emergency Response Centres will be responsible for planning, organizing, directing and supervising deployment of resources with the affected state governments and local authorities and communities. The primary objective is to localize the responses and expedite intervention to save lives and facilitate quick recovery.

At command centre in Abuja, the Director General of NEMA and other chief executives will be responsible for the formulating of policy and operational guidelines for the conduct of emergency operation in all the worst affected states.

The centres operations are to commence immediately while expecting them to utilize the facilities and personnel of the agency’s zonal and operation offices and other critical stakeholders.

