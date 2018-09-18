Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four states

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has declared flooding a national disaster, in Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra states.

Eight other states are on the watch list.

NEMA Director-General, said the agency has also inaugurated five Emergency Operation centres, to facilitate prompt search and rescue operations.

There will be a command centre in Abuja, where senior officials will be responsible for policy formulation.

An increase in rainfall and the overflowing of rivers Niger and Benue, have led to flooding, that have killed many and displaced more in some parts of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, with incessant reports of flooding in communities in Bayelsa state, the government has assured that no life will be lost.

But the Commissioner For Information And Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has also appealed to relevant Federal agencies to support the state Government, to rescue communities threatened by the natural disaster.

Share this: Tweet



