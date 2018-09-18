Home News Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four states
Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four states
News
Nigeria
0

Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four states

0
0
now viewing

Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four states

now playing

TVC's Journalists' Hangout wins most Interactive, Educative programme

now playing

Court strikes out alleged militancy suit against Jones Abiri

now playing

Lagos APC: Sanwo-olu officially declares readiness to unseat Ambode

now playing

Combat vote buying through voter education, YIAGA tells INEC

now playing

Flood: NEMA inaugurates emergency operation centres

Image result for Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four statesThe National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has declared flooding a national disaster, in Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra states.

Eight other states are on the watch list.

NEMA Director-General, said the agency has also inaugurated five Emergency Operation centres, to facilitate prompt search and rescue operations.

There will be a command centre in Abuja, where senior officials will be responsible for policy formulation.

An increase in rainfall and the overflowing of rivers Niger and Benue, have led to flooding, that have killed many and displaced more in some parts of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, with incessant reports of flooding in communities in Bayelsa state, the government has assured that no life will be lost.

But the Commissioner For Information And Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has also appealed to relevant Federal agencies to support the state Government, to rescue communities threatened by the natural disaster.

Related Posts

TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout wins most Interactive, Educative programme

TVCN 0

Court strikes out alleged militancy suit against Jones Abiri

TVCN 0

Lagos APC: Sanwo-olu officially declares readiness to unseat Ambode

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies