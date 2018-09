Former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission boss, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, says he has joined the Adamawa state gubernatorial race, due to lack of focus by the Jibrilla Bindow administration

He lamented the inability of the government to pay accumulated salaries of the workers despite bailout funds provided by the federal government .

He says he is also determined to see an end to farmers/herders crises in the state.

