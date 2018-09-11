Home News Four dead, 8,000 displaced as flood ravages 35 communities
Four dead, 8,000 displaced as flood ravages 35 communities
News
Nigeria
0

Four dead, 8,000 displaced as flood ravages 35 communities

0
0
now viewing

Four dead, 8,000 displaced as flood ravages 35 communities

now playing

UN calls for urgent interventions in Borno Cholera outbreak

now playing

NAF destroys Boko Haram facilities, neutralises several insurgents in Borno

now playing

Three dead, several others injured in Lafia gas tanker explosion

now playing

Osun unemployment index is lowest in Nigeria - Aregbesola

now playing

Normalcy restored in Gudumbali after attack - Nigerian Army

Image result for Floods in OyoFour persons have died and More than 8, 000 persons displaced between last Saturday and Monday as flood from both Jebba and Kainji dams ravage Lapai local government area of Niger state.

As the flood situation worsens, residents are calling for humanitarian aid because 35 communities are currently submerged in the flood.

According to them they had to engage the services of boats and canoe operators to evacuate stranded villagers to public facilities in the upland.

The Director General of Niger State Emergency Management, NSEMA, Ahmed Inga said the Agency has been given executive directive to ensure that those affected by the flood do not suffer needlessly.

Similarly, torrential rains have also destroyed properties worth millions of naira in Ibadan, Oyo state worst hit are residents of Iwo road and bishop Phillips Academy who have sent a save our soul message to the State government to intensify efforts aimed at clearing blocked drainage channels caused by indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

Related Posts

UN calls for urgent interventions in Borno Cholera outbreak

TVCN 0

NAF destroys Boko Haram facilities, neutralises several insurgents in Borno

TVCN 0

Three dead, several others injured in Lafia gas tanker explosion

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies