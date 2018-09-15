Home Football Francis Uzoho happy to make Elche debut
Francis Uzoho happy to make Elche debut
Football
Sports
0

Francis Uzoho happy to make Elche debut

0
0
now viewing

Francis Uzoho happy to make Elche debut

now playing

Uzoho joins Elche FC on loan

now playing

Ramon Azeez injured, ruled out for six weeks

Image result for Uzoho delighted by Segunda division side, Elche's debutDespite conceding a goal on his debut for his Spanish Segunda division side, Elche, Francis Uzoho is delighted to have featured in the Copa Del Rey 2-1 win over Granada.

The Supereagles goalkeeper conceded a goal with nine minutes left in the encounter after Jonathan Niguez and Pablo Vazquez had scored for Elche.

Uzoho joined Elche from Deportivo La Coruna after the Spanish club were relegated from the top tier division of the Spanish league.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper will be looking forward to recording his first clean sheet this Sunday when Elche hosts RCD Mallorca in a Spanish Segunda clash.

Related Posts

Uzoho joins Elche FC on loan

TVCN 0

Ramon Azeez injured, ruled out for six weeks

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies