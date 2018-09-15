Francis Uzoho happy to make Elche debut

Despite conceding a goal on his debut for his Spanish Segunda division side, Elche, Francis Uzoho is delighted to have featured in the Copa Del Rey 2-1 win over Granada.

The Supereagles goalkeeper conceded a goal with nine minutes left in the encounter after Jonathan Niguez and Pablo Vazquez had scored for Elche.

Uzoho joined Elche from Deportivo La Coruna after the Spanish club were relegated from the top tier division of the Spanish league.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper will be looking forward to recording his first clean sheet this Sunday when Elche hosts RCD Mallorca in a Spanish Segunda clash.

Share this: Tweet



