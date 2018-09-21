Ganduje donates N100m to flood victims

Kano state government has donated the sum of N100 Million to victims of flood disaster in the state to ease pains inflicted by the disaster on some residents.

Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba stated this during a joint press conference in the state. He noted that the Government has since began compilation of reports on the damages made as a result of flooding recently in the state.

The Kano Information Commissioner also noted that the Government is appealing to the federal government to intervene to further alleviate the sufferings of the affected communities.

