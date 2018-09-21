Home News Ganduje donates N100m to flood victims
Ganduje donates N100m to flood victims
News
Nigeria
0

Ganduje donates N100m to flood victims

0
0
now viewing

Ganduje donates N100m to flood victims

now playing

Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four states

now playing

Flood: NEMA inaugurates emergency operation centres

now playing

Four dead, 8,000 displaced as flood ravages 35 communities

now playing

Federal agency warns of floods in seven states

now playing

Rescue efforts continue as death toll in India's flood rises

Image result for Ganduje donates N100m to flood victimsKano state government has donated the sum of N100 Million to victims of flood disaster in the state to ease pains inflicted by the disaster on some residents.

Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba stated this during a joint press conference in the state. He noted that the Government has since began compilation of reports on the damages made as a result of flooding recently in the state.

The Kano Information Commissioner also noted that the Government is appealing to the federal government to intervene to further alleviate the sufferings of the affected communities.

Related Posts

Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four states

TVCN 0

Flood: NEMA inaugurates emergency operation centres

TVCN 0

Four dead, 8,000 displaced as flood ravages 35 communities

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies