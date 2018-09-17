Home News Gombe guber aspirant challenges politicians to run issued-based camapaigns
Gombe guber aspirant challenges politicians to run issued-based camapaigns
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Gombe guber aspirant challenges politicians to run issued-based camapaigns

0
0
now viewing

Gombe guber aspirant challenges politicians to run issued-based camapaigns

Image result for Gombe guber aspirant challenges politicians to run issue-based campaignsA governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Bayero Nafada, has challenged politicians in the state to run issues-based campaigns and not play dirty politics.

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and now senator, Bayero Nafada said he has a strategy to boost rural development, education and agriculture.

TVC’s Lanre Adeyemi reports that the governorship aspirant wants campaigns that would focus on issues, vision and development. He is confident that his strategy to boost rural development, education and agriculture is what Gombe needs.

Some aspirants of the All Progressives Congress recently questioned the performance of the Dankwambo led administration in Gombe State. But in response, several residents of Gombe have risen in defense of Dankwambo and his legacy.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies