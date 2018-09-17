Gombe guber aspirant challenges politicians to run issued-based camapaigns

A governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Bayero Nafada, has challenged politicians in the state to run issues-based campaigns and not play dirty politics.

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and now senator, Bayero Nafada said he has a strategy to boost rural development, education and agriculture.

TVC’s Lanre Adeyemi reports that the governorship aspirant wants campaigns that would focus on issues, vision and development. He is confident that his strategy to boost rural development, education and agriculture is what Gombe needs.

Some aspirants of the All Progressives Congress recently questioned the performance of the Dankwambo led administration in Gombe State. But in response, several residents of Gombe have risen in defense of Dankwambo and his legacy.

