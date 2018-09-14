Home Health Gov. Amosun assures Bayelsa Governor his support to fight against cancer
Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has pledged his support to his Bayelsa counterpart, Seriake Dickson to partner with him in his fight against the dreaded cancer in Nigeria.

Amosun who was in Toru-Orua to commiserate with the Dickson family over the loss of the Governor’s mother described the death as a great loss to Ogun State because she is a descendant of the Fidipote Royal Family

Governor Dickson wants Amosun to use his network and contacts to join in creating cancer awareness for early detection.

