Government must give up internal dispute – German Chancellor
Government must give up internal dispute – German Chancellor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said it’s time for her coalition government to stop getting bogged down in internal disputes, after its leaders reached a deal to resolve its second crisis in only three months.

Merkel said on Monday that the coalition of Germany’s biggest parties must now “solve people’s problems,” starting with how to avert the threat of bans on diesel cars in some cities.

On Sunday, Merkel and the other two parties’ leaders resolved a sometimes-farcical standoff over the future of Germany’s domestic intelligence chief, whose departure the center-left Social Democrats had demanded after he appeared to downplay recent violence against migrants.

They had to revisit the issue after an initial deal last week to remove the official from his current job but give him a promotion prompted a backlash.

