Group call on EFCC to probe general electric over breach of agreement

Demonstrators have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes commission, EFCC, to expedite General Electric on alleged breach of agreement with the Federal government.

During a protest at the Abuja office of the EFCC, they said the poor power situation in the country can be traced to the misconduct of General Electric and other parties.

Addressing newsmen, National Coordinator, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, Mr. Solomon Adodo, said a detailed investigation of the facts contained in the petition would help the anti-graft agency determine the actual economic loss and havoc done to Nigeria by General Electric and its allies.

