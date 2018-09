A Non-Governmental Organization has charged Nigerians to eschew all acts of corruption in every area of our lives in order to rebuild the Nigeria of our dreams.

Speaking to the media during a sensitization campaign in Lekki – Ajah area of Lagos, the Coordinator, Joy City Empowerment Foundation, Comfort Ukpong said Nigeria is on her knees right now because of corruption.

She said that corruption has made it almost impossible to build the Economy and Infrastructure.

