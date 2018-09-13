Home International Gunman kills five in ‘new normal’ shootings in California – Police
Gunman kills five in ‘new normal’ shootings in California – Police
International
World News
0

Gunman kills five in ‘new normal’ shootings in California – Police

0
0
now viewing

Gunman kills five in ‘new normal’ shootings in California – Police

now playing

More than 30 robbery suspects paraded in Kaduna State

now playing

Cop killed, patrol car vandalized by angry mob in Lagos

now playing

At least 40 shot and four killed in a night of Chicago gun violence

now playing

Nigerian coaches back Salisu Yusuf

now playing

Eleven taxi drivers shot dead in South Africa on return from funeral

An unidentified gunman shot and killed his wife and four other people in a series of shootings on Wednesday in Southern California before taking his own life, police said.

The man went with his wife to a trucking company in Bakersfield, California, where he shot and killed a man and then turned his gun on his spouse, killing her, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told a news conference.

He then chased another man from the trucking company before he shot and killed him in front of a nearby sports store.

The gunman later killed two men at a residence. He then commandeered a vehicle from a woman and her child before he killed himself when he was confronted by a sheriff’s deputy, Youngblood said.

The entire incident took place over 10 to 15 minutes, he said.

“This is the new normal, if you look across the country,” Youngblood said, describing the incident as a mass shooting.

“Six people lost their lives in a very short period of time.”

Authorities were working to determine “why this started and why so many players were involved and the connection because obviously these are not random shootings,” Youngblood said.

“There was some type of situation that caused the husband to be extremely upset,” he said.

He did not disclose the identities of the victims.

The woman whose vehicle was taken, and her child, were unharmed, he said.

Police recovered a pistol at the scene. Authorities were interviewing about 30 witnesses, Youngblood said.

Bakersfield is a community of 375,000 people about 115 miles (185 km) northeast of Los Angeles.

Related Posts

More than 30 robbery suspects paraded in Kaduna State

TVCN 0

Cop killed, patrol car vandalized by angry mob in Lagos

TVCN 0

At least 40 shot and four killed in a night of Chicago gun violence

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies