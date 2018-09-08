Home News Guzamala in north east Nigeria under Boko haram siege
Guzamala in north east Nigeria under Boko haram siege
News
Nigeria
0

Guzamala in north east Nigeria under Boko haram siege

0
0
now viewing

Guzamala in north east Nigeria under Boko haram siege

now playing

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate

now playing

Egypt sentences 75 people to death over 2013 sit-in

now playing

Herdsmen kill 3 police officers, two vigilantes in Taraba

now playing

NAPTIP to establish sexual offenders’ register - D-G

now playing

APC extends deadline for sale, submission of nomination forms

Guzamala the Headquatres of Gudumbali is under attack by Boko Haram Fighters

A recently returned community which was sacked by the Sect members in 2015 is located at the Northern axis Of Borno state

The Nigerian Military Launched a Campaign of Operation Last Hold in june this year, to give safe passage to the Residents to engage in this years Farming activities , 3 months into the campign is now thwarted by this recent attack

Reports from that end say the attackers sacked the Town and everyone has moved in different directions

The area is without telecomms services as more details is being gathered by Tvcnews Crew who are making frantic efforts to get across to News sources about todays attack on the general area of Guzamala.

Related Posts

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate

TVCN 0

Egypt sentences 75 people to death over 2013 sit-in

TVCN 0

Herdsmen kill 3 police officers, two vigilantes in Taraba

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies