Guzamala in north east Nigeria under Boko haram siege

Guzamala the Headquatres of Gudumbali is under attack by Boko Haram Fighters

A recently returned community which was sacked by the Sect members in 2015 is located at the Northern axis Of Borno state

The Nigerian Military Launched a Campaign of Operation Last Hold in june this year, to give safe passage to the Residents to engage in this years Farming activities , 3 months into the campign is now thwarted by this recent attack

Reports from that end say the attackers sacked the Town and everyone has moved in different directions

The area is without telecomms services as more details is being gathered by Tvcnews Crew who are making frantic efforts to get across to News sources about todays attack on the general area of Guzamala.

Share this: Tweet



