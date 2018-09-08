Home News Herdsmen kill 3 police officers, two vigilantes in Taraba
Herdsmen kill 3 police officers, two vigilantes in Taraba
News
Nigeria
0

Herdsmen kill 3 police officers, two vigilantes in Taraba

0
0
now viewing

Herdsmen kill 3 police officers, two vigilantes in Taraba

now playing

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate

now playing

Guzamala in north east Nigeria under Boko haram siege

now playing

Egypt sentences 75 people to death over 2013 sit-in

now playing

NAPTIP to establish sexual offenders’ register - D-G

now playing

APC extends deadline for sale, submission of nomination forms

Three Police officers and two vigilante personnel have been killed by suspected  herdsmen at Bajum Kasuwa Lau local government area of Taraba state

A community leader in the affected local government, said the deceased were killed in an ambush by suspected herdsmen while trying to rescue some kidnapped victims.

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer , ASP David Misal said the Commissioner of Police, has ordered investigation into the attack.

Corpses of the security personnel have been deposited at Federal Medical Centre Mortuary in Jalingo.

Related Posts

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate

TVCN 0

Guzamala in north east Nigeria under Boko haram siege

TVCN 0

Egypt sentences 75 people to death over 2013 sit-in

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies