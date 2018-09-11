HIT “Able God” has not been released Lil Kesh, Chinko Ekun and Zlatan Ibile recorded

Fresh off particularly recording back to back Nigerian-western inspired hardcore rap music—even featuring Reminisce on Bodija—Dekniyor’s headline act, Chinko Ekun is finally taking a turn Towards the commercial lane with a Shaku Shaku-inspired tape, Able God. On Friday, the three rappers shared a video of them dancing to the track on social media with the caption “Able God”.

Out Next Week. “Ever since, their protracted fan base at large has been recording their own sessions on timelines with the same caption. Some even have gone to the extent of making comedy skits putting calls through to the lot to harden up.

The lineup that came together consists of a cultural rapper trying to make his long-needed mark, another cultural rapper who’s trying to get his back and one who needs to cement his name. It’s not overstating to say the track is the much-needed milestone the three have been looking for. The Cool FM team has reached out to the parties for the official release date.

Share this: Tweet



