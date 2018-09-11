Home Entertainment HIT “Able God” has not been released Lil Kesh, Chinko Ekun and Zlatan Ibile recorded
HIT “Able God” has not been released Lil Kesh, Chinko Ekun and Zlatan Ibile recorded
Entertainment
0

HIT “Able God” has not been released Lil Kesh, Chinko Ekun and Zlatan Ibile recorded

0
0
now viewing

HIT “Able God” has not been released Lil Kesh, Chinko Ekun and Zlatan Ibile recorded

now playing

Premium bread makers condemn hike in prices of ingredients

now playing

Death toll in Lafia gas explosion now nine, says Al-Makura

now playing

MTN sues Central Bank, Attorney-General over imposition of fines

now playing

Moody's sees growth, expansion beyond borders

now playing

Amnesty urges FG to release Panel report on Human violation by military

Fresh off particularly recording back to back Nigerian-western inspired hardcore rap music—even featuring Reminisce on Bodija—Dekniyor’s headline act, Chinko Ekun is finally taking a turn Towards the commercial lane with a Shaku Shaku-inspired tape, Able God. On Friday, the three rappers shared a video of them dancing to the track on social media with the caption “Able God”.

 

Out Next Week. “Ever since, their protracted fan base at large has been recording their own sessions on timelines with the same caption. Some even have gone to the extent of making comedy skits putting calls through to the lot to harden up.

The lineup that came together consists of a cultural rapper trying to make his long-needed mark, another cultural rapper who’s trying to get his back and one who needs to cement his name. It’s not overstating to say the track is the much-needed milestone the three have been looking for. The Cool FM team has reached out to the parties for the official release date.

Related Posts

Premium bread makers condemn hike in prices of ingredients

TVCN 0

Death toll in Lafia gas explosion now nine, says Al-Makura

TVCN 0

MTN sues Central Bank, Attorney-General over imposition of fines

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies