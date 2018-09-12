Home International Hurricane Florence: More than one million people evacuate Carolina Coast
Hurricane Florence: More than one million people evacuate Carolina Coast
International
0

Hurricane Florence: More than one million people evacuate Carolina Coast

0
0
now viewing

Hurricane Florence: More than one million people evacuate Carolina Coast

Image result for Hurricane Florence: More than one million people evacuate Carolina CoastMore than 1 million people along the Carolina coast have fled towards higher grounds in a mass evacuation ordered three days before the expected arrival of Hurricane Florence.

With maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour, Florence was due to grow even stronger before making landfall on Thursday, most likely in southeastern North Carolina near the South Carolina border.

Authorities also warned of life-threatening coastal storm surges and the potential for Florence to unleash prolonged torrential rains and widespread flooding across several states, especially if it lingers inland for several days.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies