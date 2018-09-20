Hurricane Florence:Trump visits North Carolina after storm

Trump, who was criticized for his response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year, underscored his support for the people of North Carolina in the wake of hurricane Florence.

More than 15,000 people remain in shelters and more than 200,000 customers are without power across North Carolina, six days after Florence came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane,

While going round encouraging the people, the U.s President said;

“We’ve had a lot of help from Congress in all fairness. We’re ready and they’re ready to do whatever we have to do to make this perfect and that means unfortunately the money will be a lot, but it’s going to come as fast as you need it — to take care of everybody.

Hurricane Florence was one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the Carolinas, one of the most powerful and devastating storms ever to hit our country.

To the families who have lost loved ones, America grieves with you and our hearts break for you. God bless you.

We will never forget your loss. We will never leave your side. We’re with you all the way and to all those impacted by this terrible storm, our entire American family is with you and ready to help and you will recover.”

At least 35 people are reported to have been killed in the storm.

