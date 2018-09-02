I am not afraid of free and fair elections in 2019 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said as a beneficiary of free and fair elections, he is not afraid of a credible process in 2019.

Buhari, who is in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, called on Nigerians in China to support his government and vote for the All Progressives Congress in 2019.

Speaking at an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community in China, the President pledged that Nigerians eligible to vote in the next general elections will be allowed to freely elect candidates of their choice.

“I have no fear about free and fair elections because that is what brought me to the present position. I know what I went through and very few Nigerians could boast of trying four times…

“Those interested in participating in the elections must get their PVCs and register in their constituencies and elect anybody of their choice across ethnicity and religion.

“The Nigerian police, law enforcement agencies and INEC must respect the wishes of the people,” he said.

Citing recent elections in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi States, the President said the country had made progress relative to elections conducted in the past years.

On security issues, the President reaffirmed that his government has succeeded in curtailing Boko Haram insurgents in the country, adding that the terrorist group no longer controls any part of the country.

He attributed the success to operations of security agencies deployed to counter insurgency in the North-eastern part of the country.

“You will all recall that we contested the last election basically on three issues, which includes security, especially in the North East.

“The Boko Haram used to occupy quite a number of local governments in Borno State but they are not in any one now. They have resorted to a very dangerous way of terrorism by indoctrinating young people, mostly girls and attacking soft targets, churches, mosques and marketplaces,” he said.

On herders and farmers clashes in Nigeria, the President told Nigerians in the Diaspora that while security agencies are doing their best to curtail the clashes, the Nigerian media need to complement the efforts through objective and informed reportage.

The President appealed to the Nigerian media to make an attempt at understanding the cultural and historical implications of some of the misunderstanding between herders and farmers.

“To my disappointment, the members of the press in Nigeria do not make enough efforts to study the historical antecedents of issues that are creating national problems for us,” he said.

