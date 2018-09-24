Home International I want Deontay Wilder next – Anthony Joshua
I want Deontay Wilder next – Anthony Joshua
International
News
Nigeria
Sports
World News
0

I want Deontay Wilder next – Anthony Joshua

0
0
now viewing

I want Deontay Wilder next – Anthony Joshua

now playing

President Buhari, wife arrive New York for U.N. general assembly

now playing

#OsunVotes: Less than 4,000 voters to determine winner on thursday

now playing

TVC wins big at 2018 Nigeria media nite-out award

now playing

Six north eastern states shut out of power supply

now playing

Enyimba marches into semi final of CAF Confederations cup

Joshua was speaking in the ring, following his knockout victory against Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night and said that he didn’t want to talk about anyone other than WBC champion, Wilder.

Immediately afterwards, former heavyweight world champion, Fury, who is fighting Wilder on Dec. the 1st, took to social media to call out Joshua.

Joshua’s next fight will take place on Apr. the 13th, again at Wembley Stadium, but an opponent is yet to be announced.

Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua is avoiding him, after the WBA, WBO and IBF champion declared that Deontay Wilder, is his “number one” next opponent.

Related Posts

President Buhari, wife arrive New York for U.N. general assembly

TVCN 0

#OsunVotes: Less than 4,000 voters to determine winner on thursday

TVCN 1

TVC wins big at 2018 Nigeria media nite-out award

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies