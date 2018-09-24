I want Deontay Wilder next – Anthony Joshua

Joshua was speaking in the ring, following his knockout victory against Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night and said that he didn’t want to talk about anyone other than WBC champion, Wilder.

Immediately afterwards, former heavyweight world champion, Fury, who is fighting Wilder on Dec. the 1st, took to social media to call out Joshua.

Joshua’s next fight will take place on Apr. the 13th, again at Wembley Stadium, but an opponent is yet to be announced.

Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua is avoiding him, after the WBA, WBO and IBF champion declared that Deontay Wilder, is his “number one” next opponent.

