I will succeed Amobde in 2019, Sanwo-Olu boasts

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to give Lagos state a better lease on life if he is elected governor of the state.

He spoke during a chat with newsmen in Lagos where he promised to be a listening governor and adopt an inclusive policy in his bid to take the state to greater heights.

Our Senior Political Correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun reports that as at the close of submission of nomination forms for the Lagos State governorship race within the ruling All Progressives Congress last Tuesday, three aspirants were jostling to clinch the party’s governorship ticket. The incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is seeking to get the ticket to complete another four-year term.

A former commissioner of Science and Technology under the Tinubu administration, Obafemi Hamzat, is staging a comeback in the governorship race after losing to Akinwunmi Ambode at the 2015 party primary election.

The surprise entry of former commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Jide Sanwo-Olu into the race has altered the political calculation in the party and the state.

Sanwo-Olu, a member of the Mandate Group within the APC in Lagos was earlier in the week endorsed by 57 local government chairmen and council development areas.

Speaking with newsmen and critical stakeholders of the party, Mr Sanwo-Olu promised to run an inclusive government to reposition the state should he secure the party’s ticket.

He said he is in the race to take over the job of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and does not intend to step down at any stage till he clinches the party’s ticket.

Jide Sanwo-Olu will formally declare for the governorship seat on Sunday. The race for the governorship ticket within the APC will certainly be a fierce battle come September 25.

As it stands now his ambition appears to be the greatest threat to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s reelection bid.

