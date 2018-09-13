ICAN:Corporate governance code must protect investors investment

President of the institute of chartered accountants of Nigeria Razak jaiyeola says the 2018 Nigerian corporate governance code must protect investors confidence and investments.

Speaking at a press conference which focused on the code in Lagos, President ICAN stressed that before now the Nigerian governance environment had concentrated equity ownership with minority shareholders working with the executive management.

He added the institute is also concerned about the tenure of executive officers of listed companies operating in and outside the country.

