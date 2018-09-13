Home Business ICAN:Corporate governance code must protect investors investment
ICAN:Corporate governance code must protect investors investment
Business
Nigeria
0

ICAN:Corporate governance code must protect investors investment

0
0
now viewing

ICAN:Corporate governance code must protect investors investment

now playing

ICAN Conference to focus on professionalism

now playing

ICAN wants implementation of policies

President of the institute of chartered accountants of Nigeria Razak jaiyeola says the 2018 Nigerian corporate governance code must protect investors confidence and investments.

Speaking at a press conference which focused on the code in Lagos, President ICAN stressed that before now the Nigerian governance environment had concentrated equity ownership with minority shareholders working with the executive management.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

He added the institute is also concerned about the tenure of executive officers of listed companies operating in and outside the country.

Related Posts

ICAN Conference to focus on professionalism

TVCN 0

ICAN wants implementation of policies

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies