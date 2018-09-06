IG dismisses three cops for raiding Edwin Clark’s residence

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has approved the dismissal of three policemen who raided elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark’s Asokoro, Abuja residence on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, explained that the IGP approved the dismissal of Insprs. Godwin Musa, Sada Abubakar and Yabo Paul from the service “for the unauthorised, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of the residence of Chief Edwin Clark in Asokoro, Abuja.”

Moshood added that ASP David Dominic who led the operation had been queried and was being investigated for discreditable conduct, negligence of duty and act unbecoming of a police officer.

The Police image maker hinted that the ASP too may be dismissed.

Reacting to the cops’ dismissal, Chief Clark’s lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo insists that a thorough investigation of the incident must be carried out, stressing that the policemen could not have carried out the search of his client’s house without authorisation.

Ajulo warned that the policemen should not be made the scapegoat in the saga, noting that only a thorough probe would satisfy his client.

Meanwhile, the elder statesman had on Wednesday accepted the apology of the Police authority, but doubted if the IGP was not truly aware of the raid.

Share this: Tweet



