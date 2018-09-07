IGP disbands Special Tactical Squad for complicity

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate disbandment of his Special Tactical Squad.

He has also called for the redeployment of all the personnel of the squad to other departments and formations of the Force.

The Police Public relations officer Jimoh Moshood said, senior officers attached to the Special Tactical Squad, who were linked with complicity or played conspiracy role or roles in the unauthorized, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of Edwin Clark’s residence in Abuja are now undergoing strict disciplinary procedures.

Their roles would now be discharged by other operational, investigative and response units, of the Force.

