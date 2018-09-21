Ijaw nation will vote believers of new Nigeria – Dickson

Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson said people of the Ijaw nation will only support aspirants that believe in a new Nigeria of fairness, equity and justice. The Bayelsa Governor made the unequivocal statement when Senate President and PDP Presidential aspirant Bukola Saraki and his campaign team paid him a visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

When Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirant Bukola Saraki came to Bayelsa with his campaign organization, Governor Seriake Dickson gave him the warm traditional reception, accompanied with

a familiar message.

The Peoples Democratic Party aspirant lit up the peace park in Yenagoa where delegates gave him a rousing welcome. Saraki wants unity of purpose for all PDP Presidential aspirants.

