Ikeme looking to join Super Eagles’ coaching crew

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, is set to return to football after surviving a gruelling career ending and life threatening case of acute Leukemia.

Ikeme is hoping to return to football action in the coaching set up of the Nigeria senior men’s team, the Super Eagles.

The English born Nigerian became the Eagles first choice goalkeeper in 2015, but his career was cut short two years later after he was diagnosed with Leukemia on the 6th of July 2017.

Having to go through a grueling 12 month treatment, the illness also meant an end to his lifelong dream of appearing at the World Cup, a tournament Nigeria qualified for in 2018 in Russia.

