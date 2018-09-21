Home Football Ikeme looking to join Super Eagles’ coaching crew
Ikeme looking to join Super Eagles’ coaching crew
Football
0

Ikeme looking to join Super Eagles’ coaching crew

0
0
now viewing

Ikeme looking to join Super Eagles’ coaching crew

now playing

Wolves retire number 1 shirt in honour of Ikeme

now playing

NFF to hand Carl Ikeme Super Eagles role

now playing

Wolves celebrate Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme at 32

now playing

Eagles Coach Rohr vows to beat Cameroon for Ikeme

Gernor- Rohr -TVC
now playing

Don't take hasty decision on Ikeme's replacement, Shorounmu urges Rohr

Image result for Ikeme looking to join Super Eagles' coaching crewFormer Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, is set to return to football after surviving a gruelling career ending and life threatening case of acute Leukemia.

Ikeme is hoping to return to football action in the coaching set up of the Nigeria senior men’s team, the Super Eagles.

The English born Nigerian became the Eagles first choice goalkeeper in 2015, but his career was cut short two years later after he was diagnosed with Leukemia on the 6th of July 2017.

Having to go through a grueling 12 month treatment, the illness also meant an end to his lifelong dream of appearing at the World Cup, a tournament Nigeria qualified for in 2018 in Russia.

Related Posts

Wolves retire number 1 shirt in honour of Ikeme

TVCN 0

NFF to hand Carl Ikeme Super Eagles role

TVCN 0

Wolves celebrate Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme at 32

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies