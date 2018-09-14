Industry players want federal govt. to refocus attention on SMEs

President of Lagos chamber of commerce and industry, Babatunde Ruwase wants the federal government to refocus its attention on the non oil sector, to help realize its made in Nigeria aspiration.

Speaking at its annual seminar of the SME group of the LCCI, tagged positioning MSMEs for development and global competitiveness, the president and other speakers agree that the contribution of SMEs to economic development cannot be over emphasized.

They added that small businesses require dedicated and sustained intervention through various reforms and policies and provision of basic infrastructure thrive and fully contribute to the growth of the economy.

