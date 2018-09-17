Home News INEC, PAWP sensitizes women against violence and vote buying
INEC, PAWP sensitizes women against violence and vote buying
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

INEC, PAWP sensitizes women against violence and vote buying

0
0
now viewing

INEC, PAWP sensitizes women against violence and vote buying

now playing

Combat vote buying through voter education, YIAGA tells INEC

now playing

Nigerians votes will count - INEC

now playing

APC, Oyo State chapter opt for indirect primaries

now playing

INEC registers 14.5m new voters in four months

now playing

INEC rules out further extension of Continuous voter registration

The Pan African Women Project in South Africa and the Electoral body, INEC, organised a sensitization rally for women against violence and vote buying.

The rally which kicked off at Ataoja High School Osogbo, terminated at the INEC office in the state capital.

Head, Pan African Women Mission, Eno Udenzi said that women no doubt constitute larger percent of any society as they also have the highest number of registered voters.

The campaign was focused on encouraging political inclusiveness, transparency and accountability while kicking against vote buying.

The state resident Electoral Commission, Olusegun Agbaje encouraged the women to use their strength in the Election.

The state women leaders of the All Progressives Congress, Omowunmi Otunla and her counterpart in the PDP, Kudirat Fakokunde who led other women in the rally promised to talk to women not to sell their votes.

The Election holds next Saturday September 22nd, 2018

Related Posts

Combat vote buying through voter education, YIAGA tells INEC

TVCN 0

Nigerians votes will count – INEC

TVCN 0

APC, Oyo State chapter opt for indirect primaries

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies