INEC, PAWP sensitizes women against violence and vote buying

The Pan African Women Project in South Africa and the Electoral body, INEC, organised a sensitization rally for women against violence and vote buying.

The rally which kicked off at Ataoja High School Osogbo, terminated at the INEC office in the state capital.

Head, Pan African Women Mission, Eno Udenzi said that women no doubt constitute larger percent of any society as they also have the highest number of registered voters.

The campaign was focused on encouraging political inclusiveness, transparency and accountability while kicking against vote buying.

The state resident Electoral Commission, Olusegun Agbaje encouraged the women to use their strength in the Election.

The state women leaders of the All Progressives Congress, Omowunmi Otunla and her counterpart in the PDP, Kudirat Fakokunde who led other women in the rally promised to talk to women not to sell their votes.

The Election holds next Saturday September 22nd, 2018

