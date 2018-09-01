INEC rules out further extension of Continuous voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has ruled out the possible extension of the continuous voters registration after the deadline of the two weeks extension.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, disclosed to TVC News that another extension is impossible.

This is coming following the appeal by some Abuja residents seeking a further extension of the Continuous Voter

Registration amidst long queues across registration points.

The commission said says extending the exercise yet again is not feasible.

Correspondent Joke Adisa reports that as at the last day of the extension, a large crowd of Abuja residents was seen at registration points across the nation’s capital, waiting to be captured so as to be eligible to cast their ballots

in the forthcoming national elections with anger and frustration are written all over them as they battle to be

attended to.

The would-be voters complained of spending long hours at the centres, with no hope in sight that they will be captured.

As if that is not bad enough, there are allegations of financial inducement before people can be captured. They appealed to INEC for an extension of the exercise. But INEC officials debunk corruption allegations.

INEC began the CVR exercise on April the 27th, 2017 and had fixed August the 17th, 2018 as closing date. That deadline was extended by two weeks which ends on August the 31st.

The commission said it has between April 2017 and now registered about 14 million new voters.

